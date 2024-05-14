CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $57.54. 674,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,754,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

