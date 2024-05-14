Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRR.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.28.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.
In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
