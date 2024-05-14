Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.13

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 48980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRON

Cronos Group Price Performance

Cronos Group Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.