Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $20.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 16.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

