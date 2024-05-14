Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRT stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 418.94% and a net margin of 93.40%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

