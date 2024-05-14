CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Ieq Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,440 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 2.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CrowdStrike worth $134,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.41 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 883.39, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.09 and its 200 day moving average is $278.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.