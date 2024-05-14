CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of LAW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,496. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $58,747.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CS Disco by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CS Disco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

