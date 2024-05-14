CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,396. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

