CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
