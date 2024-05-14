Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised Cutera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Cutera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CUTR

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of CUTR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Cutera has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cutera by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.