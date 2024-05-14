CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYBR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $237.75. 296,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,417. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $140.43 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.71. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

