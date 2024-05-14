CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYBR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $237.75. 296,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,417. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $140.43 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.71. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

