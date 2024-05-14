D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,469 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 63.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 679,582 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $47,762,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,261,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,738,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,434. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

