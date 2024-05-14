D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 6,933 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 258.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QUAD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 52,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,673. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

