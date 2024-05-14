D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $202,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 758.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 677,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

