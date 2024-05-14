D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $250,000 in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Limbach in the third quarter worth $1,229,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. 189,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

