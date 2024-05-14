D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Seagate Technology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

STX stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

