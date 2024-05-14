D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.02. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.08%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

