D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,857 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,142 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PBR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,622,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

