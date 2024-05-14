D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 190,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,678,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 118,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 576,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,701. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

