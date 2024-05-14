D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,902,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,417,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.