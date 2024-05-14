D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 2,745 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 186.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

NYSE HMC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. 830,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

