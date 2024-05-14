D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 129,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.60. 91,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola FEMSA
- What are earnings reports?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.