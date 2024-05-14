D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 129,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.60. 91,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

