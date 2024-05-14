D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVR traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7,551.47. 18,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,748.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,138.10. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total value of $3,762,530.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,127,911.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,202 shares of company stock valued at $31,747,540. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.