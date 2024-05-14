Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 63.0% in April

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Data I/O in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 28.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 8,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,879. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Data I/O will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

