DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.23

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 78850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

DeepMarkit Stock Up 24.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$806,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.