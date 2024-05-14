DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.23

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 78850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
DeepMarkit Stock Up 24.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$806,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About DeepMarkit
DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DeepMarkit
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.