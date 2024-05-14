DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.30 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00086828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013473 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

