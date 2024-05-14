Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.32.

TSE:DFY opened at C$44.00 on Friday. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.09 and a one year high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.79.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

