Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,308.86% and a negative return on equity of 563.60%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 811,555 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

