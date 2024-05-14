Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Delek US has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

