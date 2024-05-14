Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLX

Deluxe Stock Up 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

DLX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 155,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. Deluxe has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.91.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Deluxe by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.