dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Desjardins

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNTL. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.48.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
