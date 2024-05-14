Desjardins Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.60. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$35.17 and a 52 week high of C$49.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.58. The company has a market cap of C$537.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.99.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

