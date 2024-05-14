Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2617 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 2.6 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

