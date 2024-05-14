DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $7.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get DHI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHX

DHI Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 77,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 million, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.