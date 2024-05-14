Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.8 days.
Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of DGEAF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423. Diageo has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.
About Diageo
