Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the April 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.8 days.

Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DGEAF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423. Diageo has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

