Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 546,768 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $126,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 441,411 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.16. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

