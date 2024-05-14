Dicker Data Limited (DDR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on June 2nd

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Insider Activity

In other Dicker Data news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.70 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,500.00 ($35,430.46). In other Dicker Data news, insider David Dicker sold 9,967,583 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.90 ($7.22), for a total value of A$108,646,654.70 ($71,951,426.95). Also, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.70 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of A$53,500.00 ($35,430.46). Corporate insiders own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

