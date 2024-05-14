DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Down 4%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.07. 1,012,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,261,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

