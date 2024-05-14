DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 9.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $547,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

