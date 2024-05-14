Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 39,008 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Arcosa worth $236,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,705,000 after buying an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.7 %

ACA opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

