Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 579,279 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Nutrien worth $245,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,905,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,121,000 after acquiring an additional 131,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.37.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

