Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 253 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.75% of Quest Diagnostics worth $272,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after buying an additional 538,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.