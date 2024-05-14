Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $241.05 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $241,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after buying an additional 714,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 173.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,062,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,937,000 after acquiring an additional 673,924 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

