Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $243.75 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.33% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $243,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,800.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,772.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,634.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,319.05 and a one year high of $1,899.21.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

