Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $246.25 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $246,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in AutoNation by 69.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

