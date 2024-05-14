Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $261.80 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Carrier Global worth $261,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 217,144 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

