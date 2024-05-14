Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $268.24 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $268,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ingredion by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 11.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

