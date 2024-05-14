Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $269.51 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.00% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $269,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $200.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

