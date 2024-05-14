Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 210,754 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.86% of Huntsman worth $256,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1,942.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

