Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,203 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Charter Communications worth $249,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $274.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

